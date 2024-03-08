Columbus Blue Jackets forward Kent Johnson underwent successful surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder and is expected to make a full recovery in six months.

Johnson, 21, suffered the shoulder injury on Feb. 28 against the New York Rangers.

The Port Moody, B.C., native has skated in 42 games for the Blue Jackets this season, scoring six goals and tallying 16 points.

Johnson was drafted fifth overall by the Blue Jackets in 2021.