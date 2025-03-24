Monahan has been sidelined with a wrist injury, and has been a key loss for Columbus after a point-per-game start to the season.

The 30-year-old Monahan has 14 goals and 27 assists for 41 points in 41 games this season. He split last season between the Montreal Canadiens and Winnipeg Jets, tallying 26 goals and 33 assists for 59 points in 83 regular season games combined between the two teams.

Defenceman Erik Gudbranson will also play just his fourth game of the season on Monday after being sidelined since October after undergoing shoulder surgery.

The 33-year-old is without a point in three games after posting six goals and 26 points in 78 games last season.

The Blue Jackets continue to fight for a wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, with Monday marking a key game in the race. With a 2-7-1 record in their last 10 games, Columbus has slipped to four points back of the Montreal Canadiens for the final wild-card spot. The Islanders are two points ahead of the Blue Jackets as they also remain in the race.