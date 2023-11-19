Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine will be a healthy scratch when his club takes on the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday evening, according to team reporter Jeff Svoboda.

Laine, 25, only had 12:21 of ice time during the Blue Jackets' 4-3 loss to the Washington Capitals on Saturday night and was benched for the final 9:53 of the third period in the team's 3-2 loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday.

"He's not happy about the decision, don't get me wrong," head coach Pascal Vincent told reporters on Sunday. "Right now I think Patty needs to take a deep breath, go back to the working lab and get his touches back, get his shot back, and get his confidence back so he can be the Patrik Laine we know all know he can be."

Laine has only appeared in nine games this season after sustaining an upper-body due to a high hit from Calgary Flames defenceman Rasmus Andersson during a 3-1 Blue Jackets victory on Oct. 20.

The 6-foot-5 winger has two goals and three points in nine games this season and is on the second year of a four-year, $34.8 million deal with the Blue Jackets.