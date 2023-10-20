The Columbus Blue Jackets placed winger Liam Foudy on waivers Friday.

The 23-year-old was selected 18th overall by the Blue Jackets in the 2018 draft. He is without a point in one game with the team this season after posting seven goals and 14 points in 62 games last season.

The Blue Jackets made the move in order to clear a roster spot for the return of Zach Werenski off injured reserve.

Ottawa Senators forward Zack MacEwen, Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jansen Harkins and San Jose Sharks defenceman Radim Simek all cleared waivers Friday.

Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports MacEwen will be assigned to the AHL's Belleville Senators while the NHL club uses his roster spot to recall a defenceman.

Foudy has seven goals and 19 points in 90 career NHL games.