The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed centre Kent Johnson on IR, the team announced Sunday. He is set to have season-ending shoulder surgery later this week.

Johnson is expected to have left shoulder surgery later this week and will miss the rest of the season.

Columbus added goaltender Jet Greaves to the active roster on an emergency recall from the AHL's Cleveland Monsters.

Johnson, 21, suffered the shoulder injury on Wednesday night against the New York Rangers.

The Port Moody, B.C., native has skated in 42 games for the Blue Jackets this season, scoring six goals and tallying 16 points.

Johnson was drafted fifth overall by the Blue Jackets in 2021.

The team also announced that goaltender Elvis Merzlikins is still considered day-to-day with his upper-body injury.