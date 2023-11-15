The Columbus Blue Jackets placed defenceman Emil Bemstrom on waivers on Wednesday.

Bemstrom, 24, appeared in 12 games with the Blue Jackets this season scoring three goals and four points.

The 6-foot defenceman was drafted 117th overall by the Blue Jackets in the 2017 draft and has 29 goals and 62 points in 184 career games.

Bemstrom represented Sweden at the 2022 IIHF World Championship, recording a goal and five points in eight games in a sixth-place finish.