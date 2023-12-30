The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed forward Sean Kuraly on Injured Reserve, retroactive to December 23, and recalled defenceman Jake Christiansen from the Cleveland Monsters of the AHL, the team announced on Saturday.

Kuraly, 30, suffered the injury in a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs when he took a hit into the end boards and was subsequently struck in his abdomen by the puck.

Kuraly dropped his stick and gingerly skated to the Blue Jackets' bench. Waving towels from his fellow teammates alerted medical personnel, and the period was called with 18.4 seconds remaining as Kuraly was eventually taken to Grant Medical Center for further evaluation.

The Niagara Falls native later admitted he was light-headed and struggling to breathe, but was released from the hospital later that night. He is now considered day-to-day with the injury.

The club also announced that defenceman Zach Werenski, who was placed on Injured Reserve on Friday, is expected to miss four-to-six weeks with an ankle injury.

In 35 games this season, Kuraly has six goals and 11 points.