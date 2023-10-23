Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine has been placed on injured reserve and is considered day-to-day with an upper-body injury, the team announced Monday.

The move is retroactive to Oct. 20. when Laine took a high hit from Calgary Flames defenceman Rasmus Andersson.

Andersson has since filed an appeal on a four-game suspension he received for the incident.

Laine, 25, was shaken by the hit but was able to skate off the ice under his own power.

Laine has tallied a goal and one assist in four games so far this season.