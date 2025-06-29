The Columbus have re-signed defenceman Dante Fabbro to a four-year, $16.5 million contract with an annual cap hit of $4.125 milliion.

Fabbro, 26, finished last season with the Blue Jackets after he was claimed off waivers from the Nashville Predators on Nov. 10.

The 6-foot right-shot defenceman recorded nine goals and 26 points in 68 games split between the Predators and Blue Jackets last season while averaging 20:54 of ice time.

He is coming off a one-year, $2.5 million contract.

Drafted 17th overall by the Predators in 2016, Fabbro has 25 goals and 98 points in 377 career games split between the Predators and Blue Jackets.

The Coquitlam, B.C., native represented Canada at the 2019 World Championship in a silver-medal finish.