The Columbus Blue Jackets announced that forward Sean Kuraly suffered an abdominal injury against the Toronto Maple Leafs Saturday night and has been taken to Grant Medical Center for further evaluation.

UPDATE: #CBJ Kuraly suffered an abdominal injury. While his injury does not appear to be serious at this time, he will be taken to Grant Medical Center for further evaluation. https://t.co/71RrvSbBw9 — CBJ Public Relations (@BlueJacketsPR) December 24, 2023

Kuraly was hit behind the net by Maple Leafs defenceman Jake McCabe and then absorbed an errant shot to the chest.

Kuraly dropped his stick and gingerly skated to the Blue Jackets' bench.

Waving towels from his fellow teammates alerted medical personnel, and the period was called with 18.4 seconds remaining.

The 30-year-old native of Dublin, Ohio, logged 4:21 minutes of ice time prior to his exit.