The Columbus Blue Jackets and centre Sean Monahan have agreed to terms on a five-year deal with an AAV of $5.5 million, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Monahan, 29, finished the season with the Winnipeg Jets after he was acquired from the Montreal Canadiens for two draft picks.

The 6-foot-2 centre had 26 goals and 59 points in 83 games split between the Jets and Canadiens. He added an assist in five playoff games before the Jets were eliminated by the Colorado Avalanche in the first round.

Monahan is coming off a one-year, $1.985 million deal he signed with the Canadiens in June of 2023.

Drafted sixth overall by the Calgary Flames in 2013, Monahan has 244 goals and 538 points in 764 career games split between the Flames, Canadiens, and Jets.

The Brampton, Ont., native represented Canada at the 2014 World Championship, recording two assists en route to a fifth-place finish.