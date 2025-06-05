Columbus Blue Jackets forward Sean Monahan was awarded the Bill Masterton Trophy, the NHL announced on Thursday.

The award is given annually to the player who “best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey.” The award was presented by the Professional Hockey Writers Association (PHWA) to honor the late Bill Masterton, a player for the Minnesota North Stars who exhibited those qualities. Masterton died on Jan. 15, 1968, as a result of an on-ice injury.

Monahan signed with Columbus on July 1, 2024 to reunite with Johnny Gaudreau after the two were teammates for nine seasons with the Calgary Flames. However, that tragically never transpired as Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, were killed in August when they were struck by a vehicle while cycling.

“Just the way Monny has persevered through really, really hard times. It’s been inspiring to me and to the whole group,” Blue Jackets captain Boone Jenner said. “The way he’s handled himself, just stepping in here under those circumstances. He’s been a leader in the room and a leader on the ice. He’s a true pro. Everyone can learn from him.”

Monahan tied for third in Blue Jackets scoring with 57 points.

“Even the veteran players, even those who have lived with grief in their own lives, have been awed by Monahan’s ability to play at a high level while modeling grace and vulnerability,” wrote Aaron Portzline in The Athletic.

A $2,500 grant from the PHWA is awarded annually to the Bill Masterton Scholarship Fund, based in Bloomington, Minn., in the name of the Masterton Trophy winner.