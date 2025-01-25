Columbus Blue Jackets forward Sean Monahan is expected to be sidelined an additional six to eight weeks due to a right wrist injury suffered earlier this month, the team announced Saturday evening.

Monahan has not played since sustaining the injury on Jan. 7 against the Pittsburgh Penguins on a hit from Kris Letang.

The Athletic's Aaron Portzline reported earlier Saturday evening that Monahan had a setback in his recovery. The Blue Jackets had originally hoped he'd only miss a few weeks, according to Portzline.

The 30-year-old Monahan has 14 goals and 27 assists for 41 points in 41 games so far this season. He split last season between the Montreal Canadiens and Winnipeg Jets, tallying 26 goals and 33 assists for 59 points in 83 regular season games combined between the two teams.

Columbus enters play Saturday 23-19-7 with 53 points, good for fourth in the Metropolitan Division. They currently occupy the second and final Eastern Conference wild card spot.