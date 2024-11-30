The Columbus Blue Jackets have traded defenceman David Jiricek and a 2025 fifth-round pick to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for Daemon Hunt and four draft picks, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports.

Minnesota sends a 2025 first-round pick (top five protected), their third- and fourth-round selections in 2026, and a second-rounder in 2027 to Columbus.

Jiricek, 21, has recorded one assist in just six NHL games played this season. He has spent time with this year with the team's AHL affiliate Cleveland Monsters, scoring two goals and three points in four appearances. He has been assigned to the AHL's Iowa Wild.

The Czech blue liner was selected sixth overall by Columbus in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

Hunt, 22, has made 13 appearances in the NHL, and has recorded one assist in that time.

A native of Brandon, Man., Hunt was the 65th overall selection in 2020, and has spent most of his professional career with the AHL's Iowa Wild.