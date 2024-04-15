The Columbus Blue Jackets announced the signing of Michigan forward Gavin Brindley to a three-year, entry-level deal on Monday.

The 34th overall pick of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, Brindley led the Big Ten in scoring this season, scoring 25 goals and adding 28 assists in 40 games.

Brindley will make his NHL debut on Tuesday night when the Blue Jackets host the Carolina Hurricanes.

A native of Estero, FL, Brindley helped lead the United States to a gold medal at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships in Sweden where he posted six goals and four assists in seven games.