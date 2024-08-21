The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed forward Cole Sillinger to a two-year, $4.5 million contract extension on Wednesday.

Sillinger, 21, had 13 goals and 32 points in 77 games with the Blue Jackets last season.

Drafted 12th overall by Columbus in 2021, Sillinger made his NHL debut as an 18-year-old, sticking with the team for the entire 2021-22 campaign.

Internationally, he helped Canada earn silver at the 2022 world championships.

"Cole Sillinger is a very smart, two-way center who competes extremely hard at both ends of the ice,” said Blue Jackets general manager Don Waddell. “He played over 200 NHL games before turning 21 and is coming off his best season, so we are looking forward to his continued growth as a player. He is going to be an important part of the present and future of this club.”

Born in Columbus and raised in Regina, Sask., Sillinger has appeared in 220 career NHL games, scoring 32 goals with 74 points, all with the Blue Jackets.