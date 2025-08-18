The Columbus Blue Jackets signed veteran forward Hudson Fasching to a one-year, two-way contract on Monday.

The 30-year-old winger posted two goals and four points in 43 games with the New York Islanders last season, adding one goal and an assist in seven games with the AHL's Bridgeport Islanders.

"Hudson Fasching is a hard-working, responsible winger with size who plays with a great deal of energy," Blue Jackets general manager Don Waddell said. "His high character, experience and versatility strengthens our organizational depth up front and we’re happy to welcome him to the Blue Jackets.”

Selected in the fourth round of the 2013 draft by the Los Angeles Kings, Fasching has 17 goals and 40 points in 175 career games with the Islanders, Arizona Coyotes and Buffalo Sabres.