The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed forward Mathieu Olivier to a six-year, $18 million contract extension, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports.

The new deal will carry a cap hit of $3 million for Olivier, who has 12 goals and 21 points in 61 games this season while amassing 113 penalty minutes.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports the deal includes a 10-team no-trade clause and his salary will decline slightly every year, from starting at $4 million next season to $2.4 million in each of the final three years.

The 28-year-old carries a cap hit of $1.1 million on his expiring two-year deal signed with Columbus in 2023. He was previously scheduled for unrestricted free agency this summer.

Undrafted to begin his NHL career, Olivier has 24 goals and 54 points in 227 games with the Nashville Predators and Blue Jackets.