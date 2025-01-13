The Columbus Blue Jackets are keeping Zach Aston-Reese around.

The forward signed a one-year contract extension worth $775,000, the team announced on Monday.

Aston-Reese, 30, has four goals and 11 points in 42 games with the Blue Jackets this season. He was claimed off waivers from the Vegas Golden Knights just before the start of the season, and has appeared in every game but one for Columbus this season. He ranks third on the club in hits (94).

“Zach has been a great addition to the Blue Jackets on the ice and in the dressing room,” said Blue Jackets general manager Don Waddell. “He brings speed, grit and versatility to our forward group and we are excited that he will continue to be a part of our club.”

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Pittsburgh Penguins and making his NHL debut in the 2017-18 campaign, Aston-Reese spent his first four seasons with Pittsburgh before bouncing around the league in the last four seasons.

He's made stops with the Anaheim Ducks (17 games), Toronto Maple Leafs (77 games), Detroit Red Wings (three games), Golden Knights (professional tryout in training camp) and now the Blue Jackets.

In 352 career NHL games, Aston-Reese has 46 goals and 91 points.