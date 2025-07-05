The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed forward Dmitri Voronkov to a two-year, $8.35M contract extension on Saturday.

The deal carries an average annual value of $4.175 million.

Voronkov, 24, had 23 goals and 47 points in 73 games last season with Columbus, his second with the team.

"We are very pleased to reach this agreement with Dmitri as he is an important part of our young core," said Blue Jackets president and general manager Don Waddell. "He has size, strength and excellent hands and has a chance to be a very special player. We look forward to his continued growth and development as a Blue Jacket."

A fourth-round pick (114th overall) by Columbus in 2019, Voronkov earned silver at the 2022 Olympics with the Russian Olympic Committee.

He is coming off his two-year, entry-level contract and was a restricted free agent.

In 148 career NHL games, the Angarsk, Russia native has scored 41 goals with 81 points, all with Columbus.