The Columbus Blue Jackets and forward Kent Johnson have agreed to a three-year, $5.4-million contract, the team announced Saturday.

The deal carries an average-annual value of $1.8 million.

Johnson, 21, was drafted fifth overall by the Blue Jackets in 2021 and has played his entire NHL career with the club.

In 130 career regular-season games, the Port Moody, B.C., native has 22 goals and 37 assists.