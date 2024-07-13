The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed goaltender Jet Greaves to a two-year contract extension, it was announced Saturday.

The deal runs through the 2025-26 campaign and carries a two-way designation next season before converting to a one-way deal in the second.

Greaves, 23, appeared in nine games with the Blue Jackets in 2023-24, going 3-6-0 with a 3.49 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage. In 46 AHL regular season games with the Cleveland Monsters, Greaves went 30-12-4 with a .910 stop rate and a 2.93 GAA. He had a .926 save percentage and a 2.17 GAA in 13 AHL playoff games.

The Cambridge, Ont., native also played in one NHL game the season before, giving him 10 total appearances with the Jackets.