The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed forward Kevin Labanc to a one-year, $775,000 contract, it was announced Saturday.

He was previously with the New Jersey Devils on a professional tryout agreement, but did not crack their roster despite scoring six goals in exhibition play.

The 28-year-old had two goals and seven assists for nine points in 46 games last season with the San Jose Sharks.

The Brooklyn native was selected in the sixth round (No. 171 overall) by San Jose in the 2014 NHL Draft and has spent his entire eight-year career with the Sharks, tallying 82 goals and 143 assists for 225 points in 478 career NHL regular season games.

The Jackets will open their 2024-25 season on Thursday in St. Paul against the Minnesota Wild.