The Columbus Blue Jackets announced the signing of NCAA free agent Caleb MacDonald on Wednesday.

The North Dakota defenceman signs on a two-year, entry-level contract.

“Caleb MacDonald is a big, strong defenseman who excels at blocking shots and being sound and sturdy in the defensive zone," general manager Don Waddell said in a statement. “We are pleased to welcome him to the Blue Jackets and look forward to his taking the next steps in his career with our organization.”

A native of Cambridge, Ont., MacDonald just completed his first season with the Fighting Hawks, having transferred from Alaska-Fairbanks.

He appeared in 35 games, scoring three goals and adding seven assists. MacDonald added 42 penalty minutes.