The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed prospect Luca Marrelli to a three-year, entry level contract on Wednesday.

Marrelli, 19, was drafted 86th overall by the Blue Jackets in the 2024 NHL Draft last June.

The 6-foot-2 right shot defenceman has 14 goals and 40 points in 30 games with the Ontario Hockey League's Oshawa Generals and is second among defenceman in league scoring behind San Jose Sharks prospect Sam Dickinson.

Marrelli recorded six goals and 57 points last season to lead the Generals to an Eastern Division title and top spot in the OHL's Eastern Conference. He added two goals and 13 points in 21 playoff games before the Generals were swept by the London Knights in the OHL Championship Series.

The Toronto native has 25 goals and 137 points in 217 games throughout his four-season career in Oshawa.