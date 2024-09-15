The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed forward James van Riemsdyk to a one-year deal worth $900,000, according to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston.



van Riemsdyk, 35, recorded 11 goals and 38 points in 71 games with the Boston Bruins last season. He added a goal and five points in 11 playoff games before his team was eliminated by the Florida Panthers in the second round.

The 6-foot-3 winger is coming off a one-year, $1 million deal he signed with the Bruins in July of 2023.

Drafted second overall by the Philadelphia Flyers in 2007, van Riemsdyk has 311 goals and 629 points in 1,011 career games split between the Flyers, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Bruins.

The Middletown, N.J., native represented the United States at the 2014 Winter Olympic Games, recording a goal and seven points in a fourth-place finish. He also represented his country twice at the World Championship and at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.