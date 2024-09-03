The Columbus Blue Jackets are inviting fans to take part in a candlelight vigil in memory of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau on Wednesday night outside Nationwide Arena.

The vigil will include brief remarks from the Blue Jackets organization, as well as 13 minutes and 21 seconds of silent remembrance reflecting the number 13 Johnny wore with the Blue Jackets, Calgary Flames and Boston College and the number 21 that Matthew wore at Boston College.

Gaudreau and his younger brother, Matt, were killed Thursday night when they were struck by a suspected drunken driver while they were riding bikes in Oldmans Township, close to their southern New Jersey hometown of Carneys Point.

Johnny Gaudreau, known as “Johnny Hockey,” played 10 full seasons in the NHL and was set to enter his third with the Blue Jackets. He played his first eight seasons with the Flames.