The Columbus Blue Jackets announced plans for a candlelight vigil for the Gaudreau brothers to be held on Wednesday evening.

Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew Gaudreau, were killed on Thursday night in Oldmans Township, New Jersey while biking when they were struck by a driver.

Sean Higgins, 43, was charged with two counts of vehicular homicide in the deaths of the two.

The team has invited fans to a service in front of Nationwide Arena that will feature brief remarks from members of the organization, as well as 13:21 of silent remembrance that reflects the No. 13 sweater that Johnny Gaudreau wore with the Blue Jackets, Calgary Flames and Boston College and the No. 21 Matthew Gaudreau wore with BC.