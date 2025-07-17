Columbus Blue Jackets forward Yegor Chinakhov said in a statement released through his agent Thursday that he would like to be traded by the team.

Chinakhov, a first-round pick in 2020, cited a dispute with head coach Dean Evason as his reasoning for wanting a change of scenery.

According to Aaron Portzline of The Athletic, the Blue Jackets are aware of the trade request but general manager Don Waddell said he will only move Chinakhov if he receives an acceptable offer. Portzline adds the expectation is that Chinakhov will be at training camp in September.

The 24-year-old winger had seven goals and 15 points in 30 games with the Blue Jackets last season, a drop-off from finishing with 16 goals and 29 points in 53 games the previous year.

He remains signed through next season at a cap hit of $2.1 million.

"I had some misunderstandings with the coach during the season. Now I would be glad to have a trade. I would like to move to a different location," Chinakhov said, per his agent Shumi Babaev on X. "Will I return to Russia? As long as I can play in the NHL, I will keep developing here."

Chinakhov made his NHL debut with Columbus during the 2021-22 season, posting seven goals and 14 points in 62 games, which remains his career-high for games played in a season.

In 175 career games, the native of Omsk, Russia has 34 goals and 71 points.