The Leafs have converted on four of nine power-play chances in two games since Matthew Knies joined the top unit as the net-front presence.

"I'm a bigger player, so I like to take [the goalie's] eyes and, you know, just make plays down there," the 6-foot-3, 227-pound winger said. "Let the skill guys be on the outsides and make those plays. They make incredible plays, so I just got to put my stick in a good area and I'm sure they can find me."

That's what happened in the third period on Tuesday as Knies deflected a William Nylander shot past Jeremy Swayman for Toronto's third power-play goal of the game in what was ultimately a 4-0 win against the Boston Bruins.

When defenceman Morgan Rielly fired a point shot past Swayman during a second period power play, it was Knies setting an effective screen in front. On the Nylander man-advantage marker that bounced in off Brandon Carlo later in the period, it was Knies tying up the 6-foot-5, 217-pound defenceman on the play.

"We've been talking about things we can improve on, and traffic and shots are in that conversation," said Rielly. "He played a big role in that."

After scoring just three times on 38 chances in the first 12 games of the season, the Leafs have suddenly found a spark on the power play. During Sunday's overtime loss in Minnesota, Knies earned a promotion as the Leafs went with a five-forward look on the top unit. That led to a Nylander goal on the second of two chances against the Wild.

With Auston Matthews sidelined by an upper-body injury on Tuesday, Rielly resumed his usual role as quarterback on the top unit. Toronto proceeded to cash in on three of seven opportunities.

"We shot a puck from the point with screens," said head coach Craig Berube, who has been consistently calling for a more direct approach. "We had another shot with a screen for a goal. Pretty simple."

This is the first time the Leafs have scored on the power play in consecutive games this season. As a result, Toronto has risen from dead last in the league in power-play percentage to 26th overall.

"I don't think we're going to get carried away thinking we got anything solved," Rielly stressed. "It's going to be a work in progress."

Knies often spends time after practice working with John Tavares on plays in and around the net. He calls the 34-year-old centre the "perfect example" for the net-front job.

"After every practice, he's out there just working on tips, little plays around the net, keeping his head up, you know, his footwork, keeping his body in front of it, stuff like that," the University of Minnesota product said. "It looks easy, but it's definitely harder than it seems."

Knies just missed a backdoor pass by Mitch Marner on Toronto's first power play of the night.

"It would've been a goal," Berube pointed out post-game.

Knies, who is second on the team with seven goals, apologized to Marner at the bench after the play. Considering how quickly the 22-year-old forward is learning and maturing at this level, he likely won't miss again.

"I get more confident in each game as the season goes on," said Knies, who has played on the top line since Day 1 of training camp. "Obviously, I'm playing with some incredible players so, yeah, it just gives me confidence with the puck. And getting to see those minutes and those opportunities, I'm very fortunate for it. So, I just got to keep working and keep pushing to kind of stay in that spot."

ContentId(1.2200881): Leafs power play finally comes to life as Knies continues sophomore surge

---

Anthony Stolarz took a David Pastrnak howitzer up high early in the first period.

"It's not how you want to start your game," Stolarz told TSN. "It just kind of got underneath my helmet and neck guard there and kind of stung. It's a little sore, but being a goalie, you get those once in a while, so it's nothing I haven't seen before."

Stolarz went on to post his first shutout as a Leaf by stopping all 29 Boston shots, including six during penalty kills. Fans chanted the new goalie's name late in the game.

"It's always going to get you kind of going," the 30-year-old from New Jersey said. "You appreciate the support. They're the ones who kind of drive us and give us energy."

Stolarz gave the fans plenty of reasons to cheer, including a big stop on Justin Brazeau during an odd-man rush shortly after the Leafs went up 2-0 in the second stanza.

"A couple massive backdoor saves coming across the crease," raved Marner. "Stolie's been doing this all year for us in that net, so big kudos to him. Definitely could have been a different game or a different score without him. It was great to hear the fans give him the love he deserved for it too."

Stolarz, who owns a sparkling .928 save percentage through nine games with the Leafs, has supplanted Joseph Woll, who missed the start of the year due to injury, as the go-to guy between the pipes at the moment.

"He's been incredible every night," Nylander said. "Even nights when we've lost, he's been amazing."

Stolarz felt he was reading the play well on Tuesday as the Bruins looked to move the puck from side to side down low before setting up a point shot. The goalie also credited his teammates for boxing out well.

"If I can see the puck, I like my chances to stop it," the 6-foot-6 goalie said.

"He's fitting really well in the locker room, around the guys," Knies noted. "Yeah, he's done an amazing job stepping in. I'm really comfortable with him back there."

ContentId(1.2200882): 'Incredible every night': Stolarz impresses Leafs with 'massive backdoor saves'

---

Heading into Tuesday's tilt, the Bruins had won eight straight regular-season games against the Leafs dating back exactly two years. In between those games, Boston knocked Toronto out in a hard-fought seven-game playoff series.

"I think these guys have had us for a little bit now," Knies said. "I think we were all a little bit frustrated in here, and we wanted to play physical and get on them."

The Bruins were certainly the more frustrated team on Tuesday as Boston as evidenced by their parade to the penalty box. But the Leafs aren't getting carried away with the victory.

"Like, it's regular season," Nylander downplayed. "I mean, it's just one win."

It was a win without Matthews, which has actually become a common outcome in this era. The Leafs are now, remarkably, 36-19-2 when Matthews misses a game. They also picked up a pair of wins without him in the playoffs last spring.

"Maybe everybody just has a little bit more compete to their game," Nylander theorized. "Guys have moved up in some spots and, I mean, bring some energy ... It's hard to cover up for him, but everybody does a good job."

Max Domi moved into the top-line spot between Knies and Marner on Tuesday. That trio helped neutralize Boston's top line of Pastrnak, Brad Marchand and Elias Lindholm.

"They did a good job," Berube said. "I thought they checked them well and kept them on the outside for the most part."

Fourth-line centre David Kampf moved into Matthews' spot on the top penalty-kill unit.

"He was strong on the faceoff dot, which was good," Berube said. "That is his role, and he relishes it. He is doing a great job for us."

Kampf played a season high 16 minutes and 23 seconds, including seven minutes and 11 seconds shorthanded.

The Leafs may need to play without Matthews again on Friday when they host the Detroit Red Wings in the annual Hall of Fame Game. TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reported on Insider Trading that it "wouldn't be surprising" if Matthews missed more time.

Toronto wraps up the week with a home game against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.

ContentId(1.2200877): No Matthews, no problem as Leafs find a way to frustrate Bruins

---

The good news for the Leafs is that Nylander is on fire offensively. Even his pass attempts are going in these days.

"Told him bank's open," Marner said.

Did Nylander call bank on Tuesday's tally?

"No, that's just a blast," Nylander responded with a big smile.

Nylander has scored in four of the past five games.

"When Willy's rolling, the whole team's rolling," Marner said.

It's true. The Leafs are 6-0-1 when Nylander scores this season.

"I've been lucky here in the beginning to find the net quite a bit," Nylander said. "So, just keep it going, hopefully."

Nylander leads the Leafs with 10 goals in 14 games. His new coach sees it as business as usual for a guy who posted consecutive 40-goal campaigns.

"He's being Willy," Berube observed. "He's a dynamic player. I mean, he's one of those offensive guys that, you know, the puck goes to him. He knows where the puck's going. He's got a great shot. We all know that [his] skill level is off the charts, but he's playing a good game, like, all around. He's not just thinking about offence. He's been very good defensively and being in the right spots and doing the right things defensively, which is good."

ContentId(1.2200880): 'He's being Willy': Bank is open so red-hot Nylander keeps cashing

---

Leafs centre Connor Dewar returned to game action on Saturday in the American Hockey League as part of a long-term injured reserve conditioning loan.

"It felt great," the 25-year-old said. "It's been a long time, so I was a little bit nervous, but I was excited at the same time."

Dewar, who scored a goal during the Toronto Marlies loss in Cleveland, is working his way back from summer shoulder surgery.

"It felt good," he reported. "Everything held up well. I tried to take a few runs at guys, test it out, and it felt fine."

Dewar was acquired from the Minnesota Wild before the trade deadline last season and is starting his first full season in the Leafs organization.

"I feel a lot better around here," he said. "I know everyone, and I feel at home here now."

Dewar, who dressed in six of the seven playoff games against Boston last spring, feels Berube's "hard and direct" system will fit his game "pretty well."

When he will get a chance to show that remains unclear. This type of conditioning loan can only last a maximum of three games and six days. Wednesday is the sixth day, but the Leafs could ask for an extension of a couple of games. The Marlies don't play again until the weekend.

ContentId(1.2200155): 'I feel at home here now': Dewar is a good fit for Berube's Leafs

---

Leafs lines in Tuesday's game against Boston:

Knies - Domi - Marner

Pacioretty - Tavares - Nylander

McMann - Holmberg - Robertson

Lorentz - Kampf - Reaves

Rielly - Ekman-Larsson

McCabe - Tanev

Benoit - Timmins

Stolarz

Woll