Star centre Connor Bedard doesn't seem worried about his next contract with the Chicago Blackhawks.

The 2023 first-overall pick is scheduled to become a restricted free agent next summer as the 2025-26 campaign is the final season of his three-year, entry-level contract.

Bedard says he's "comfortable" with the current state of negotiations between the two sides.

“It’s nothing crazy,” Bedard told NHL.com at the NHL/NHLPA North American Player Media Tour on Tuesday. “We’re both comfortable with where we’re at. They know I want to be there; I know they want me. So, it’s really not on my mind that much, and I just think when it happens, it’ll happen.”

Bedard, who turned 20 in July, played his first full 82-game season in 2024-25, scoring 23 goals and 44 assists. Bedard broke his jaw in rookie season, recording 22 goals and 29 assists over 68 games, still good enough to win the Calder Trophy.

The North Vancouver native said playing a full season was beneficial for his growth as a player.

“It’s something I didn’t understand,” Bedard said. “My rookie year, I got hurt [39 games] in. Obviously, you never want to get hurt, but then I had a little break, and you feel good. So, I think getting to play 82 last year for me was great, because you [figure out] what makes you feel best.

“I think that was so great for me just to learn. You have little gaps, and you find out, ‘How can I not have that? How can I stay consistent?’ The best players in the NHL, they’re not going to be their best every game, but they’re up there most games, so that’s something that really is going to benefit me.”

The Blackhawks finished last in the Central Division for the third straight season in 2024-25 with a 25-46-11 record. Chicago hasn't made the playoffs since the 2019-20 season.

Eyes on the Winter Olympics in Italy

Bedard entered the NHL as a potential generational player following an elite junior career, capped by scoring 71 goals and 72 assists over 57 games with the Western Hockey League's Regina Pats.

After a strong start to his NHL career, Bedard is hoping to play his way onto Team Canada for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy.

“I would need to have a great start, kind of light it up a bit,” Bedard said. “But there’s just so many great players in Canada. There’s going to be guys that play great and don’t make it. That’s just how deep it is. I mean, obviously, you had the guys at 4 Nations, and they won, and you understand that.

“I’m trying not to think about it. Just go out and play and try to play the best I can and see what happens. If I play great and don’t make it, like I said, there’s so many great players. It’s not going to be something that I would take personal or anything, but it would be special to be there, for sure.”

Bedard has worn the Maple Leaf in the past, helping Canada win gold at the 2022 and 2023 World Junior Championships. He scored 13 goals and 18 assists over 14 combined games in the two tournaments.

Bedard scored five goals and three assists over 10 games at the 2024 World Hockey Championship as Canada placed fourth.