Chicago Blackhawks star Connor Bedard reiterated his commitment to the team Thursday amid some speculation he had grown unhappy during a second trying season.

Bedard posted 23 goals and 67 points in 82 games this season, his second since behind selected first overall in the 2023 draft.

The Blackhawks missed the postseason for the fifth straight season and will have the second-best odds in the draft lottery next month.

"I’m a pretty mild-mannered guy and if I looked a little sad on the bench or something, maybe people can take it out of context," Bedard said when asked about the speculation. "I’ve said it so many times, I love being here and the city.

"People who know me know I love to be here and really trust the direction we’re going. If you get the first overall pick, you’re probably not winning the Cup the next two years. It's an understanding of where you’re at."

The 19-year-old forward produced at a slightly lower pace this season than last, when he finished with 22 goals and 61 points in 68 games.

Chicago enters the off-season likely looking for a new head coach after Anders Sorenson replaced Luke Richardson on an interim basis once he was fired amid an 8-16-2 start to the year. Sorensen went 15-30-9 behind the bench.

Despite finishing well back of a playoff spot once again, Bedard said he believes the future is bright in Chicago.

"With the young guys coming up, there was so much positivity surrounded by it, especially at the end of the year," Bedard said. "...It was great to see a lot of guys’ growth and see what the future can hold."