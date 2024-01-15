Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Chicago Blackhawks

Star rookie Connor Bedard skated after Blackhawks' practice Monday, just seven days after having surgery to repair a fractured jaw.

Connor Bedard cannot be kept off the ice for long.



Just seven days after surgery, he’s skating with Nick Foligno and Samuel Savoie after Blackhawks practice, just wearing a full cage: pic.twitter.com/BFFilNJUGs — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) January 15, 2024

Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports that Bedard worked with Nick Foligno and Samuel Savoie after the team's session. He was wearing a non-contact jersey.

The 18-year-old was originally projected to miss between six and eight weeks due to the injury, sustained after hit from New Jersey Devils defenceman Brenden Smith on Jan. 5. Bedard was placed on the injured reserve list the day after.

He has 15 goals and 33 points in 39 games this season for Chicago.

Winnipeg Jets

Injured forward Kyle Connor (knee) was wearing a regular jersey in Monday's Jets practice, according to Jets.com's Mitchell Clinton.

Clinton adds that David Gustafsson, who has also been in a non-contact jersey in recent skates as he recovers from a lower-body injury, was in a regular sweater.

Joining Kyle Connor in a regular jersey for today’s practice is forward David Gustafsson, who has been in non-contact in recent skates. — Mitchell Clinton (@MitchellClinton) January 15, 2024

Connor has been out since taking a knee-on-knee hit from Anaheim's Ryan Strome in a game on Dec. 10. Head coach Rick Bowness told reporters last week that Connor was on schedule with his recovery while Sunday marked the fifth week in his six-to-eight week recovery timeline. He was placed on injured reserve on Dec 14.

The 27-year-old had 17 goals and 11 assists for 28 points in 26 games so far this season prior to the injury.

Meanwhile, forwards Mark Scheifele and Nikolaj Ehlers were not practising on Monday. Ehlers (upper-body) took a maintenance day and Scheifele (lower-body) remains day-to-day.

Ehlers was a game-time decision Saturday against the Philadelphia Flyers but ended up playing, recording 18:04 if ice time in a 2-0 loss. Scheifele did not play.

Ottawa Senators

Forward Josh Norris was back skating with the Senators in a yellow non-contract jersey, reports TSN's Claire Hanna.

Head coach Jacques Martin later referred to Norris as "day-to-day."

Norris left midway through Ottawa's game against Calgary on Jan. 9 with an upper-body injury and has not skated since, missing the team's last two games.

Josh Norris is back skating with the #Sens in a non-contact jersey.



Left midway through the game vs Calgary Jan 9th and hasn’t skated since. pic.twitter.com/2Oc7DSBSBR — Claire Hanna (@clahanna) January 15, 2024

The 24-year-old has 12 goals and 20 points in 33 games this season, his fifth with the Sens.

Here were Ottawa practice lines Monday morning:

Tkachuk-Greig-Giroux

Tarasenko-Stützle- Batherson

Kubalik-Chartier- Joseph

Kelly-Kastelic-MacEwen

Norris-Pinto

Chabot-Chychrun

Sanderson-Zub

Brannstrom-Hamonic

Bernard-Docker

Florida Panthers

Defenceman Dmitry Kulikov will not play Monday against the Anaheim Ducks, head coach Paul Maurice told reporters. Josh Mahura will take his spot in the lineup.

Maurice said via team reporter Jameson Olive that Kulikov "got a little nicked up" in their last game against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.

Stolarz in net, per Maurice.



Mahura coming in for Kulikov. — Jameson Olive (@JamesonCoop) January 15, 2024

Maurice also said that Anthony Stolarz will start for the team in net Monday against Anaheim.

San Jose Sharks

Forward Logan Couture will not return on the Sharks' current road trip, head coach David Quinn said via Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

Quinn added that Couture is doing well, but the team does not want to rush his recovery.

Quinn says Couture will not return this road trip.



He's still doing well, but Quinn stressed that when he does return, they want him back for good — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) January 15, 2024

The 34-year-old has yet to make his season debut and has been sidelined by a lower-body injury. He had 27 goals and 67 points in 82 games last season.

Seattle Kraken

The Kraken were missing several players for Monday's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, including Vince Dunn, Matty Beniers and Andre Burakovsky.

Joey Daccord started in net for Seattle on Monday.