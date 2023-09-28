CHICAGO (AP) — Connor Bedard played in his first preseason game with the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night, and fans of the Original Six franchise were ready.

The two lower levels of the United Center were mostly full for the exhibition matchup with the St. Louis Blues. The team closed off the upper deck.

Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson started Bedard on a line with wingers Taylor Hall and Ryan Donato. The rookie got the loudest cheers of any player when his name was announced before the game.

Bedard’s No. 98 jersey was everywhere as fans walked along the United Center concourses prior to the opening faceoff — won by Bedard. Even more fans were contemplating a Bedard jersey — at $250 for an authentic version and $200 for a replica — at the main team store and smaller stands.

Chicago went 26-49-7 last season, and then used a surprise win in the NHL draft lottery to take the highly touted Bedard with the No. 1 overall pick. The 18-year-old center from North Vancouver, British Columbia won’t play in an official game until the Blackhawks open the regular season at Pittsburgh on Oct. 10.

“It’s another step," Richardson said of Thursday's preseason contest. "It’s an exciting time for the whole organization and city and I’m sure for him and a lot of the other young players tonight, too.”

Bedard's effect on Chicago is one of the NHL's most anticipated storylines heading into the season. He had 71 goals and 72 assists in 57 games in his final season with the Regina Pats, the most points in the Western Hockey League since 1995-96. He also was the tournament MVP when he helped Canada win gold at the world junior hockey championship in January.

He has been compared to Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby, and he is the FanDuel Sportsbook favorite for the Calder Trophy for NHL rookie of the year.

“I mentioned before, he’s not slipping into the league unnoticed or unknown,” Richardson said. “So people are ready for him, which is going to present some challenges for him."

“But it also gives him an opportunity where people are going to try to overplay him,” Richardson added. “Everybody knows him as a shooter, but he can really make plays and see the ice.”

Bedard got his first real test Thursday night against an opposing lineup made up of mostly NHL-caliber players.

“I was like talking to my dad today and I’m, like, ‘I get to play in the United Center and that’s pretty unreal,’” Bedard said. “I think that’s big to see the fans and everything, and then play against a lot guys that are trying to make the NHL and guys who have played in the NHL and stuff.

“So that’s going to be a good challenge. It’s something good to get used to and kind of build off of.”

