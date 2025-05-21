Edmonton Oilers forward Connor Brown was not on the ice at the team's gameday skate Wednesday ahead of their Western Conference Final opener against the Dallas Stars.

TSN's Ryan Rishaug reports forward Viktor Arvidsson is in Brown's spot with Evander Kane and Adam Henrique, while the rest of the team's lines and pairs remained the same.

The 31-year-old Brown played 16:52 in the Oilers' Game 5 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights last Wednesday, recording four shots on goal with two hits and two blocked shots.

He did not practise on Saturday, with Arvidsson skating in his place. Arvidsson has not played since Game 3 of Edmonton's series with the Golden Knights on May 10.

Brown has four goals and three assists for seven points in 11 Stanley Cup Playoff games this spring. He had 13 goals and 17 assists for 30 points in 82 games during the regular season.

After the series opens Wednesday night, Game 2 will go Friday night in Dallas before shifting to Edmonton for Game 3 Sunday afternoon.