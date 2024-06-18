Needing a win to stay alive in the Stanley Cup Final, the Edmonton Oilers are holding onto a 1-0 lead over the Florida Panthers after the first period of Game 5 from Sunrise, Fla.

Connor Brown scored his second goal of the postseason at the 5:30 mark of the period while on the penalty kill.

After intercepting a pass, Brown broke in all alone before sliding the puck past Sergei Bobrovsky on his backhand. The Oilers have recorded three shorthanded goals this spring.

The Oilers had 10 shots on goals in the opening 20 minutes compared to six by the Panthers.

The Panthers failed to score on two power play opportunities.

Florida is leading the best-of-seven series 3-1 and can win their first Stanley Cup in franchise history with a victory on Tuesday. Edmonton extended the series with an 8-1 rout at home on Saturday.

Game 6, if necessary, goes Friday night in Edmonton.