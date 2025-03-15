PITTSBURGH (AP) — Erik Karlsson scored a power-play goal and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the New Jersey Devils 7-3 on Saturday.

Rickard Rakell scored his team-leading 31st goal. Connor Dewar scored twice, and Philip Tomasino, Kevin Hayes and Danton Heinen also scored.

With an assist, Sidney Crosby tied Wayne Gretzky for the fourth-most points with a single franchise. Crosby also recorded his 12th 50-assist season, equaling Adam Oates for 8th in NHL history. He has points in 10 straight home games.

Tristan Jarry made 24 saves for his fourth straight win since he was recalled from the American Hockey League earlier this month. Jarry has stopped 123 of his last 130 shots faced.

Nico Hischier and Timo Meier scored power-play goals for the Devils. Cody Glass also had a goal. Nathan Bastian’s short-handed goal was called back on a challenge because he was offside.

Jesper Bratt had his third straight three-point game with three assists, matching the longest streak in franchise history. He has 60 assists this season, which equals Scott Stevens’ franchise record. Bratt has two goals and nine points in his last three games.

Jacob Markstrom stopped 16 shots.

Takeaways

Devils: New Jersey was unable to win four straight for the first time this season. The Devils lost three consecutive games prior to their three-game win streak.

Penguins: Pittsburgh won four straight games for the first time since a four-game win streak from Nov. 27-Dec. 3. The Penguins have five wins and points in six of their last nine games.

Key moment

Karlsson’s power-play goal gave Pittsburgh needed insurance. Meier and Hischier scored power-play goals earlier in the period for New Jersey, which turned a 4-1 hole into a one-goal deficit.

Key stat

Pittsburgh snapped a six-game home losing streak against the Devils dating back to Oct. 20, 2021.

Up next

New Jersey visits Columbus on Monday and Pittsburgh hosts the Islanders on Tuesday.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl