Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets, Darcy Kuemper of the Los Angeles Kings and Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning are the three finalists for the 2024-25 Vezina Trophy.

The trophy is awarded “to the goaltender adjudged to be the best at his position.”

Hellebuyck is a heavy favourite to win the award for a second straight season a third time overall. He posted a .925 save percentage and 2.00 GAA with a 47-12-3 record. He is one of just five goaltenders to ever post 47 wins in a season, falling just shy of tying the NHL record of 48 and posted a league-best eight shutouts on the year.

Kuemper went 31-11-7 record in the first season of his second stint with the Kings, posting a .922 save percentage and a 2.02 GAA.

Vasilevskiy, who won the award in 2019, has a 38-20-5 record this season with a .921 save percentage and a 2.18 GAA.

More details to follow.