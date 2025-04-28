Hellebuyck, Kuemper and Vasilevskiy named Vezina Trophy finalists
Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets, Darcy Kuemper of the Los Angeles Kings and Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning are the three finalists for the 2024-25 Vezina Trophy.
The trophy is awarded “to the goaltender adjudged to be the best at his position.”
Hellebuyck is a heavy favourite to win the award for a second straight season a third time overall. He posted a .925 save percentage and 2.00 GAA with a 47-12-3 record. He is one of just five goaltenders to ever post 47 wins in a season, falling just shy of tying the NHL record of 48 and posted a league-best eight shutouts on the year.
Kuemper went 31-11-7 record in the first season of his second stint with the Kings, posting a .922 save percentage and a 2.02 GAA.
Vasilevskiy, who won the award in 2019, has a 38-20-5 record this season with a .921 save percentage and a 2.18 GAA.
