WINNIPEG — Connor Hellebuyck made 22 saves to register his sixth shutout of the season and 43rd of his career in the Winnipeg Jets’ 3-0 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday.

The performance also marked Hellebuyck’s NHL-leading 25th win of the season and 301st of his career (301-179-43).

This week already saw Hellebuyck became the third-fastest NHL netminder to reach 300 wins in his 538th regular-season game after a 5-2 victory over the Nashville Predators. The only other goaltenders to accomplish the milestone faster are Andrei Vasilevskiy (490 games played) and Jacques Plante (521).

Hellebuyck has shut out the Avalanche in three consecutive regular-season games, dating back to April 13 last year, Nov. 7 and the latest.

Nikolaj Ehlers scored twice, including one into an empty net, and Mark Scheifele had the other goal for the Jets (29-12-3), who are 2-1-2 in their eight-game homestand.

Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 26 shots for Colorado (26-17-1), which finished off a three-game road trip going 1-2-0.

Winnipeg led 1-0 after the first period following Ehlers’ high shot over the glove side of Blackwood at 1:08.

Kyle Connor almost gave the Jets a two-goal lead twice midway through the second. His close-in, low shot on a breakaway was stopped by Blackwood, then a backhand shot a minute later hit a post.

But Connor did set up Scheifele’s goal, putting a short pass to the open side of the net for Scheifele to flip in his team-leading 25th of the season at 15:53.

Ehlers notched his empty-net marker with 57 seconds remaining.

TAKEAWAYS

Jets: Winnipeg changed three of its four lines because of an injury to second-line centre Vladislav Namestnikov in Thursday’s overtime loss to Los Angeles. Adam Lowry moved up to fill the spot. It took a bit of time for the adjustments, but flow improved in the second.

Avalanche: The Jets weren’t allowing Colorado a lot of scoring chances. After the visitors put up 10 shots on goal in the first period, they were outshot 12-5 in the second. The Avs also had a tough time in the faceoff circle, winning only 39.1 per cent.

KEY MOMENT

The Avalanche got their second power play of the game early in the third period, but Hellebuyck turned aside three tight-in shots.

KEY STAT

The Jets are 21-0-1 when leading after the second period, while the Avalanche are now 4-17-0 when trailing after two.

UP NEXT

Avalanche: Host the New York Rangers on Tuesday.

Jets: Host the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2025.