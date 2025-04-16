The Winnipeg Jets’ quest for a Stanley Cup begins with a seven-game series against the Central Division rival St. Louis Blues in the first round of the playoffs.

The Jets, fresh off of claiming the franchise’s first-ever Presidents’ Trophy with a 55-22-4 record, will have home-ice advantage through both this series and the rest of the playoffs.

Winnipeg last squared off against the Blues in the first round of the playoffs back in 2019, resulting in a six-game series loss to the eventual Stanley Cup champions.

This season, the Jets were able to take three of four regular-season matchups against St. Louis, including a win that snapped the Blues’ season-high 12-game win streak earlier this month.

“I think [the Jets] have a top-notch team, and I think this is their time,” said TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button. “Everything you need to go deep in the playoffs and ultimately compete for the Stanley Cup, I believe that the Winnipeg Jets have it.”

Scott Arniel’s team has been buoyed all year long by the play of goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, who leads all qualified NHL netminders with a 46-12-3 record, 2.02 goals-against average and eight shutouts, while holding the second-best save percentage at .924.

Hellebuyck, now the favourite to win the Hart Memorial Trophy as the league’s most valuable player, holds a 2-1-0 record against St. Louis this year and carries a 2.02 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage in three starts.

The 10-year NHL veteran struggled in the postseason last year with a 5.23 goals-against average and an .870 save percentage in a five-game series loss to the Colorado Avalanche but has raised his play to a new level this season ever since.

Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele have been significant offensive contributors for the Jets, with the pair both recording career-high point totals with 96 and 86 points, respectively.

Scheifele, a Kitchener, Ont. native, managed just one point in the 2022-23 playoffs, but rebounded with a six-point showing in five games against Colorado last season.

Button is expecting a similar performance from the 32-year-old this time around.

“I think this is Mark Scheifele’s time to shine,” Button said. “He’s big, he’s strong, he’s skilled. That’s the guy I’m looking to. I think Hellebuyck and everybody else will be good, but X-factor: Mark Scheifele.”

The Blues (44-30-8) have been one of the hottest teams in the NHL since returning from the 4 Nations Face-Off break, surging to a 19-4-3 record to jump up into the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

Jordan Kyrou has paced the team with 36 goals, one off of his career-high set back in 2022-23, while Robert Thomas is leading in both points (81) and assists (60).

Jordan Binnington, who spurred the team to a Stanley Cup victory in 2019, returned the 4 Nations with a 13-3-1 record, a 2.23 goals-against average and a 9.10 save percentage.

Binnington helped Canada win the 4 Nations as their starting goaltender, besting Hellebuyck and the United States with 31 saves in the championship game.

The Richmond Hill, Ont. native will look for a similar result this time around as the Blues make their second appearance in the playoffs since winning the Stanley Cup in seven games over the Boston Bruins.