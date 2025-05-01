Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl and Tampa Bay Lightning winger Nikita Kucherov were announced on Thursday as the 2024-25 finalists for the Hart Trophy, given to the NHL’s most valuable player.

Hellebuyck, who is also nominated for this year’s Vezina Trophy, had a career season in Winnipeg. He posted career-bests in save percentage (.925), goals-against average (2.00), wins (47) and shutouts (eight) as he backstopped to the Jets to the Presidents’ Trophy as the NHL’s best team.

He has won the Vezina and William M. Jennings trophies twice in his career.

Draisaitl is coming off a regular season where he led the NHL in goals with 52 and was tied for third in points with 106. This is the fourth time in his career that Draisaitl has posted a 50+ goal season as he takes home the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy for the first time. The Oilers finished the regular season third in the Pacific Division.

The 29-year-old from Cologne, Germany previously won the Hart Trophy, Ted Lindsay Award and Art Ross Trophy in 2020.

Kucherov is coming off a season where he notched 121 points to lead the NHL in scoring for the second straight year, clinching a second straight Art Ross Trophy and the third of his career. He tied Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon for first in the NHL in assists this season with 84.

He helped the Lightning finish second in the Atlantic Division and was also named a Ted Lindsay Award finalist for the third time.

The Maykop, Russia native won the Hart Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award in 2019.