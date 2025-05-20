WINNIPEG - Connor Hellebuyck knows how strong bonds can grow when a group deals with adversity.

That’s why the Winnipeg Jets star goaltender believes the team will rally after a disappointing — and emotionally challenging — end to its NHL season, and be better for it.

"I think this playoff run, there was a lot of learning curves and a lot of things that we've learned and can take away," Hellebuyck said Tuesday when some players had their final media interviews.

"I know this group is going to get a lot better from that. Not only did we get tighter as a family, but our game got tighter and we're going to continue to grow that and build that."

The Jets won the Presidents' Trophy this year with a franchise-record 56 wins and 116 points in the regular season, but the curse of the award followed them into the playoffs. Since it was awarded in 1985-86, only eight winners have captured the Stanley Cup.

Winnipeg bettered its previous two post-season first-round exits by winning the opening round in a dramatic Game 7 double-overtime victory over the St. Louis Blues.

Next up was the Dallas Stars, who eliminated the Jets 2-1 in a Game 6 that was an emotional wringer for top-centre Mark Scheifele and his teammates.

Scheifele learned the morning of the game that his 68-year-old father, Brad, had unexpectedly died overnight. He decided to play for his dad and even scored the game’s first goal, but was in the penalty box when Stars defenceman Thomas Harley netted the winner 1:33 into overtime.

Jets captain Adam Lowry went to the box to console Scheifele, who was then hugged by his teammates. Dallas players also embraced the Kitchener, Ont., product in the handshake line.

Forward Vladislav Namestnikov said the way the team supported Scheifele could be a motivator heading into next season.

"Yeah, 100 per cent," he said. "That was a very sad day, but I thought Mark was a trooper. The team rallied around him.

"It's not the result that we wanted at the end of the day, but I thought it brought the group even closer."

Veteran defenceman Josh Morrissey described Scheifele as his best friend.

"It was tough. Beyond inspiring by Mark," he said. "And everyone knows how proud Brad would have been watching him play."

Morrissey’s father died in 2021. He said Scheifele was there for him then, and now he’ll do everything to help his friend.

He has talked to Scheifele since he went home to be with his family and prepare for his dad's funeral this week that teammates will attend.

Morrissey had to wait until Scheifele came off the ice to give him a hug because the blue liner was injured late in the second period of that final game against Dallas and didn't return.

His left leg got caught under Stars forward Mikko Rantanen when they collided into the boards. Morrissey said no surgery is required from the ligament injury, but it would have been season-ending had the Jets continued in the playoffs.

PLAYING THROUGH PAIN

Jets defenceman Luke Schenn missed the second and third games in the Dallas series and revealed he had cracked a couple of ribs during the third period of Game 2 against the Blues.

"I just went to go hit a guy and felt it right there," he said. "It's not (the same as broken), but I'm not the doctor. But all I know is it doesn't feel great."

SUPPORT FROM FAR AND WIDE

After news of the death of Scheifele’s father broke, a Stars fan took to social media and urged people to show their support by donating to a charity linked to Scheifele. One amount suggested was $55 to represent his jersey number.

“The fact that people have been showing support regardless of who they cheer for, I think that's what sport is all about,” Morrissey said.

Director of corporate communications Krista Sinaisky said in an email that True North Youth Foundation had received 1,065 donations totalling $72,000 by Tuesday morning. It includes $5,500 from the Dallas Stars and a matching amount by SkipTheDishes.

"The True North Youth Foundation is honoured to use these funds to meaningfully impact youth in our community in honour of Brad Scheifele and will work with Mark and his family to do so in a way that builds legacy for their family," Sinaisky wrote.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 20, 2025.