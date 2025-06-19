At Thursday's season-ending media availability, Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid confirmed that forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins played through a broken hand during the Stanley Cup Final.

Nugent-Hopkins missed several practices throughout the final and was listed as a game-time decision later in the series. He played in all six games in the championship round, finishing with one goal and one assist. He finished the postseason with four goals and 20 points in 22 games,

The 32-year-old only missed four games in the regular season while recording 20 goals and 49 points.

The Burnaby, B.C. native has spent his entire 14-year career with the Oilers, recording 271 goals and 477 assists for 748 points in 959 games.

Nugent-Hopkins, a former first-overall selection, had a career-best season in 2022-23, when he tallied 37 goals and 104 points.