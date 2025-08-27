Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid has yet to discuss dollars or term on a contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers, according to TSN's Ryan Rishaug.

Rishaug reports that McDavid and his agent, Judd Moldaver, are working through what the options are and what the ask will look like.

McDavid, who is expected to speak Wednesday while attending Hockey Canada's National Teams Orientation Camp in Calgary, became eligible to sign a new deal on July 1, but said in June he was feeling no rush to get a deal done.

Oilers general manager Stan Bowman said last month he's been "very encouraged" by the early talks he's held with McDavid's camp, though he had yet to dive too deep into negotiations.

“I’ve had really good conversations with Judd since the season ended, and I’ve tried to give Connor his space, and I think that it’s important,” Bowman told Oilers Now with Bob Stauffer on CHED 880 Edmonton. “You know, a lot of this is respecting the athlete and their timeline.

"So we haven’t had any of those types of detailed discussions yet, but we certainly will, and I think we’re very encouraged by all the conversations I’ve had to date. And when the time comes, the time comes.”

Bowman added that he expected more conversations to take place, but did not have a timeline for completing a new contract.

McDavid told reporters after the Oilers' season ended in the Stanley Cup Final for the second straight year that a commitment to winning was a paramount to where he would sign his next deal.

"Winning would be at the top of the list,” McDavid said on June 19. “It's the most important thing. If I feel that there's a good window to win here, over and over again, then signing is no problem.

"It's only been a couple of days. I'm sure we'll get into it over the course of the next couple of weeks, but I'm not in a rush to make any decision, so I don't think that there needs to be any timeline. I know people are going to look at that July 1 day and be looking to see if there's anything done. But for me, I'm just not in a rush that way."

McDavid, 28, recorded 26 goals and 100 points in 67 games with the Oilers last season. He added seven goals and 33 points in 22 playoff games before his team was eliminated in the Stanley Cup Final by the Florida Panthers for the second straight year.

The 6-foot-1 centre is entering the final season of an eight-year, $100 million contract with an annual cap hit of $12.5 million. He is eligible to hit unrestricted free agency next summer.