Connor McDavid left Sunday's Edmonton Oilers practice early after having a word with the training staff, TSN's Ryan Rishaug reports.

Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch told reporters after the practice session that there is no major issue with McDavid, and that he will be good to go for Game 1.

McDavid, who led the team with three goals and tied for the lead with nine points in the Western Conference Finals against the Dallas Stars, did not have any injury issues reported in the series.

He scored twice in Game 5's 6-3 victory to help lead the team to their second consecutive Stanley Cup Final - a rematch of last year's final against the Florida Panthers.

"Some teams get really hot coming down the stretch and they ride it all the way through the playoffs," McDavid said late Thursday night after Game 5. "For us, it's come together in the playoffs. We've been building and building and building our game.

"Our best hockey is still in front of us."

McDavid leads all skaters with 26 points in the playoffs to this point, and was a rare winner of the Conn Smythe Trophy a year ago despite not winning the Stanley Cup, when he led all skaters with 42 points in 25 games.

Connor Brown, who skated in three games against Dallas, was ruled out of the final two games of the series after suffering an undisclosed injury in Game 3's 6-1 victory.

Brown played in all 82 games in the regular season, where he scored 13 goals and finished with 30 points.

The Oilers are also missing Zach Hyman, who will not play in the series after having surgery following an injury suffered in Game 4 against Dallas.

The Stanley Cup Final between the Oilers and Panthers starts on Wednesday in Edmonton.