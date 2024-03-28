EDMONTON — Connor McDavid scored a goal and added two assists as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings 4-1 on Thursday as the two teams jostle for home ice advantage in what has often appeared like a destined first-round clash in the NHL playoffs.

Leon Draisaitl had three helpers, Evan Bouchard had a goal and an assist, and Adam Henrique and Cody Ceci also scored for the Oilers (44-23-4) who have gone 15-2-2 at home since Jan. 1 to move five points up on the Kings for second place in the Pacific Division with a game in hand.

Arthur Kaliyev replied for the Kings (38-23-11) who saw a four-game winning streak halted and actually dropped one point back of the Vegas Golden Knights into a wild-card position on the night.

The Oilers started the scoring 5:37 into the opening period with the teams playing four players aside when McDavid knocked down a Mattias Ekholm point shot in front of the net before steering the puck past Kings goalie Cam Talbot.

McDavid extended his points streak to six games with his 27th of the campaign and became just the seventh player in NHL history to record 120 points in three consecutive seasons.

One of the best chances for the Kings came late in the middle frame when Oilers starter Stuart Skinner was forced to stop Anze Kopitar in tight.

Edmonton extended its lead with just 16 seconds to play in the second period when Draisaitl swept around the back of the net with speed and then banked a backhand off of Henrique in front and in. The goal counted as Henrique’s 21st of the season and third as an Oiler and gave Draisaitl a six-game points streak.

The Oilers made it 3-0 five minutes into the third period on the power play as McDavid spotted Bouchard moving in from the point and he blasted a bomb that beat Talbot glove side for his 16th of the season, snapping a 14-game drought without a goal.

The Kings spoiled Skinner’s shutout bid with 6:13 left in the third as Quinton Byfield spotted Kaliyev alone in front and he rifled in his seventh.

Ceci put the Kings away for good with his third of the year into an empty net in the final minute.

NOTES

It was the fourth and final meeting of the regular season between the rival teams. Edmonton won the first clash 3-2 in a shootout in L.A. on Dec. 30, the Kings bounced back with a 4-0 victory at home on Feb. 10, and the Oilers won 4-2 in Edmonton on Feb. 26. … Edmonton defeated the Kings in the first round of the playoffs the past two seasons. … Out of the lineup for the Kings were Carl Grundstrom (lower body) and Alex Turcotte (upper body). … Oilers forward Corey Perry suited up for his 1,300th game, becoming the 71st person in NHL history to reach that mark. Perry came into the contest with 10 goals and 18 points in 42 games split between Chicago and Edmonton this season. … Kings forward Quinton Byfield is one goal shy from recording his first career 20-goal season. The last Kings player to register 20 goals in a season at age 21 or younger was Kopitar with 27 in 2008-2009.

UP NEXT

Kings: Play the third game of a four-game road trip in Calgary against the Flames on Saturday.

Oilers: Host the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 28, 2024.