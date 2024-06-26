EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Edmonton Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said on Wednesday that some of the team’s top stars were playing through injuries during their Stanley Cup playoff run.

Knoblauch said Leon Draisaitl had hand and rib injuries that left staff questioning whether he could play, while forward Evander Kane had a sports hernia and captain Connor McDavid was also playing hurt.

Knoblauch declined to disclose what ailment McDavid was dealing with, saying that was best left to the team’s medical staff.

The Oilers lost Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final to the Florida Panthers on Monday night.

The game capped a roller-coaster season that had Edmonton start with a 3-9-1 record, fire head coach Jay Woodcroft and install Knoblauch in his place.

Under the new bench boss, the Oilers went on a 16-game win streak and finished second in the Pacific Division with a 49-27-6 record.



