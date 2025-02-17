Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon scored 46 seconds apart and Canada will take a 3-0 lead over Finland into the first intermission in their final preliminary game at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Brayden Point also scored for Canada, who can clinch a spot in the final against the United States with a regulation win.

McDavid opened the scoring for the second consecutive game. After stealing the puck on an attempted clearing attempt, the Edmonton Oilers captain wheeled around the zone before firing a shot past a screened Kevin Lankinen to give Canada the lead.

MacKinnon extended Canada’s lead when Sam Reinhart sprung him on a partial break and he wired a snapshot under the arm of Lankinen for his second goal of the tournament.

McDavid added his second point of the afternoon on Point’s first of the tournament and now has four in the tournament to lead Canada.

Defenceman Cale Makar returned to the lineup after missing Saturday’s 3-1 loss to the United States due to illness. He played his usual top-pairing role alongside Colorado Avalanche teammate Devon Toews.

Travis Konecny also returned to the lineup after sitting on Saturday and replaced Carolina Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis. The Philadelphia Flyers forward played on the fourth line alongside Brad Marchand and Sam Bennett.

Jordan Binnington made a third-straight start for Canada and stopped five shots in the period.