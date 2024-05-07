Edmonton Oilers centre Connor McDavid, Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov, and Colorado centre Nathan MacKinnon have been chosen as finalists for the Hart Trophy, the NHL announced Tuesday.

The award is given to the player deemed to be most valuable to his team.

Kucherov, 30, led the NHL with 144 points to earn the Art Ross Trophy, registering 44 goals and 100 assists.

McDavid, who is already a three-time winner of the Hart Trophy, tallied 32 goals and 100 assists to finish third overall in points.

McDavid, 27, and Kucherov became the fourth and fifth different players, respectively, to record 100 helpers in a season and were the first to do so since 1990-91.

MacKinnon, 28, finished second overall in points with 140 (51 goals, 89 assists), topping his previous career-high from last season by 29 points.

Toronto Maple Leafs centre Matthews, 26, scored a league-best 69 goals in 2023-24, the most of any player in a season since 1996, but was left off the list of finalists.

The award winners will be revealed on June 27.