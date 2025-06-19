Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid said Thursday's he's feeling no pressure to get an extension worked out for July 1, when he will officially enter the final year of his current deal.

"It's only been a couple days since the season ended," McDavid told reporters at the team's season-ending availability. "Take some time to regroup. Talk to my agent a little bit, and family and all that, and make some decisions whenever that time comes. But there's no rush."

When asked what his focus is on when committing to his future on his next deal, McDavid replied that claiming his first career Stanley Cup trumps all else.

"Winning would be at the top of the list,” McDavid said. “It's the most important thing. If I feel that there's a good window to win here, over and over again, then signing is no problem.

"It's only been a couple of days. I'm sure we'll get into it over the course of the next couple of weeks, but I'm not in a rush to make any decision, so I don't think that there needs to be any timeline. I know people are going to look at that July 1 day and be looking to see if there's anything done. But for me, I'm just not in a rush that way."

McDavid, 28, recorded 26 goals and 100 points in 67 games with the Oilers last season. He added seven goals and 33 points in 22 playoff games before his team was eliminated in the Stanley Cup Final Tuesday by the Florida Panthers for the second straight year.

"We're holding this together, trying to get it over the finish line," McDavid added of falling just short once again. "With that being said, ultimately still need to do what's best for me and my family, and that's who you have to take care of first."

The 6-foot-1 centre is entering the final season of an eight-year, $100 million contract with an annual cap hit of $12.5 million. He is eligible to hit unrestricted free agency in 2026.

The Oilers enter this off-season with $11.96 million in cap space and 19 players under contract for next season. Andy Strickland of FanDuel Sports Network reported Wednesday the Oilers were closing on an eight-year contract with pending UFA Trent Frederic worth roughly $4 million a year.

Blueliner Evan Bouchard tops the list of pending restricted free agents for the Oilers, with McDavid stating signing him is “definitely a deal that needs to get done.”

Drafted first overall by the Oilers in 2015, McDavid has 361 goals and 1,082 points in 712 career games.

McDavid has already won every individual award there is during his 10-year NHL career, winning the Hart Trophy three times (2017, 2021, 2023), Ted Lindsay Award four times (2017, 2018, 2021, 2023), the Art Ross Trophy five times (2017, 2018, 2021, 2022, 2023), and Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy in 2023.

The five-time first-team all-star also won the Conn Smythe Award in 2024 as playoff MVP in a losing effort.